Congresswoman Julia Letlow remembers former LA Congressman John Cooksey

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former Louisiana Congressman John Cooksey has died at the age of 80, according to Yahoo!

Healthgrades writes that Cooksey was a Ophthalmology Specialist in Monroe, LA, and had over 56 years of experience in the medical field.

Congresswoman Julia Letlow expressed condolences to Cooksey’s family and friends, and remembered how Cooksey gave her late husband Luke his start in politics in a Facebook post:

Congressman John Cooksey was a selfless and dedicated public servant. I’ll always be grateful to him for giving my late husband Luke his start in politics, instilling a love for the work of Congress in an eager young country boy from Start. For me, he was more than a predecessor; he was a trusted mentor, confidant, and friend. We will miss him and pray for his family and friends across #LA05.

Cooksey was a Republican, who served as the 5th District Congressman with Monroe and Alexandria as the population hubs from 1997-2003.

