1 person dies in 2 multi-vehicle wrecks on I-20 in Marshall

Source: Gray News Media
By Gary Bass
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - One person died, and several people were injured in two multiple-vehicle wrecks that occurred on Interstate 20 in Marshall early Sunday morning between mile markers 634 and 635.

According to a press release, Marshall Fire/EMS personnel responded to the “chaotic scene” of the two wrecks that occurred on the eastbound side of I-20.

“Marshall’s entire crew was involved in one way or another supporting Waskom EMS,” the press release stated. “It was noted that there were multiple crashes, and immediately, Battalion Chief Burnett called for additional personnel and resources, which included mutual aid from Greenwood, La., and helicopters from both Shreveport and Louisiana.”

Some patients were transported to LSU and CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Marshall, and one critically injured patient was flown by helicopter to LSU, the press release stated. An unknown number of patients were taken from the scene via private vehicles.

One person died at the scene, the press release stated.

“This is a very unfortunate incident that involved the support from multiple emergency agencies; a special thanks to all involved,” the press release stated. “Our prayers and deepest sympathies go out to all those who suffered loss in this most tragic incident.”

