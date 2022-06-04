Taylor Young reflects on his career at LA Tech
The Bulldogs all-time hits leader gets ready for NCAA regionals
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - La Tech senior Taylor Young is a finalist for the Brooks Wallace Award, which is given to the country’s best shortstop. He also holds the record for most hits in La Tech baseball history. As he and the Diamond Dogs pursue their postseason run, Young looks back on his baseball journey.
