Taylor Young reflects on his career at LA Tech

The Bulldogs all-time hits leader gets ready for NCAA regionals
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - La Tech senior Taylor Young is a finalist for the Brooks Wallace Award, which is given to the country’s best shortstop. He also holds the record for most hits in La Tech baseball history. As he and the Diamond Dogs pursue their postseason run, Young looks back on his baseball journey.

