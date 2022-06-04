Southern Nationals RC Show stops in West Monroe June 3 - June 5, 2022

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Southern Nationals RC Show is making a stop in West Monroe.

The show is being held at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center on June 3 - June 5, 2022. Open practice and controlled practice began Friday morning and will last until 9:00 p.m.

Owner Dave Leikam of Racetime Entertainment says racing radio-controlled cars is a hobby anyone can participate in, but it’s a great hobby for former motocross riders to get into to avoid injuries and to fulfill that racing addiction.

Typically, beginners start the hobby at a nearby track, but a traditional track shouldn’t stop anyone from taking on the new hobby, if they don’t have access to one.

“There’s a whole ‘nother thing about guys building their backyard tracks. So, a lot of guys build their own tracks,” says Leikam.

According to a news release from Discover Monroe-West Monroe, qualifiers will follow on Saturday, June 4, and the main event will take off on June 5. More information about this weekend’s event can be found at The Southern Nationals Indoor Off-Road Race Facebook page.

