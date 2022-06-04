KKK flyer left on steps of mostly Black Mississippi church

HERNANDO, Miss. - A flyer on behalf of the Ku Klux Klan was reportedly left on the steps of a mostly Black church in rural Mississippi.

According to a community member’s Facebook post, the flyer is in support of “The Old Glory Knights of the Ku Klux Klan” and states that the group is “alive and growing” in 14 states, including Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Louisiana and South Carolina.

The Commercial Appeal reports the flyer was found May 29 on the steps of Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Hernando in DeSoto County.

Lydia Bates, a senior research analyst with the Southern Poverty Law Center, says the Old Glory Knights are a Klan chapter that appeared sometime last year. She says they have distributed flyers in the past, but flyer campaigns don’t always mean the group is active.

