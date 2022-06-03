Advertisement

US has more than 750 complaints that Teslas brake for no reason

More than 750 Tesla owners have complained to U.S. safety regulators that cars operating on its...
More than 750 Tesla owners have complained to U.S. safety regulators that cars operating on its partially automated driving systems have suddenly stopped on roadways for no apparent reason.(Pixabay)
By TOM KRISHER
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — More than 750 Tesla owners have complained to U.S. safety regulators that cars operating on its partially automated driving systems have suddenly stopped on roadways for no apparent reason.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration revealed the number in a detailed information request letter to Tesla that was posted Friday on the agency’s website.

The 14-page letter dated May 4 asks the automaker for all consumer and field reports it has received about false braking, as well as reports of crashes, injuries, deaths. It also asks whether the company’s “Full Self Driving” and automatic emergency braking systems were active at the time of any incident.

The agency began investigating phantom braking in Tesla’s Models 3 and Y last February after getting 354 complaints.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Copeland's in Monroe, La.
Early morning fire forces closure of Copeland’s restaurant in Monroe
22-year-old Emily Leonard was found beaten to death in a Cedar Rapids home.
Police visited home over 90 times before 22-year-old was beaten to death, authorities say
Matthew Dedmon, 47, is charged with first-degree murder.
Pastor shoots, kills man he says his wife was having an affair with, police say
A "Monkey Award" was given to Shemekia Ellis' son.
Mom concerned with ‘Monkey Award’ given to her pre-K son
Ladelle Norwood, 29
Alleged outburst involving gasoline and gunfire lands Ouachita man in jail

Latest News

America is suffering from a surge in gun violence.
US reeling from mass shootings
Queen Elizabeth will miss Friday's Thanksgiving Service at St. Paul's Cathedral.
Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebration continues
Gonzalo Lopez was shot and killed after a shootout with officers in South Texas. Lopez, a...
Officials: Fugitive suspected of killing family of 5 fatally shot
Queen Elizabeth is captured giving a rare smirk in a never-before-seen portrait from 2004.
Portrait of queen captures rare candid moment