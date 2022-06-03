Monroe Housing Authority upgrades Frances Tower Retirement Community

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A landmark in downtown Monroe is being renovated.

Monroe Housing Authority’s Director of Planning and Development Jason Roubique says contractors in Ouachita Parish have already started the process at the Frances Tower Retirement Community.

According to Roubique, around 50 windows have been replaced, so far. It was in the late 1970′s when the windows were last replaced at the facility. The tower has 131 units, and they’re nearly at full. Roubique says the windows are old, they’re leaking and it’s time to modernize the building.

“We’re trying to work on keeping the building in good shape for the long-term, and it’s a landmark in Monroe, Louisiana. We serve a population that’s definitely in need. We’ve got senior residents - senior citizen residents in that facility. It’s a great location and a great building. We want to do our part to preserve it and maintain the history of the facility, and maintain it in good condition,” Roubique said.

The window replacements are expected to be completed in the next six to eight weeks.

