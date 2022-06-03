Advertisement

Louisiana moves to outlaw mail-order abortion drugs

Mifepristone is a medication used to end a pregnancy.
Mifepristone is a medication used to end a pregnancy.(Cropped Robin Marty / CC BY 2.0)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A proposed law to prevent Louisiana women from getting abortion-inducing drugs by mail won final passage in the state’s Legislature on Friday.

The state Senate voted 31-1 to approve House changes to the bill by Sen. Sharon Hewitt, a Slidell Republican.

Hewitt stressed during brief remarks to the Senate Friday that the bill does not penalize women who seek abortions. The bill also states that contraceptive drugs and devices, including drugs known as “morning-after” pills and other emergency contraceptives used after sexual intercourse, are not considered abortion-inducing drugs under the law.

The bill requires that abortion-inducing drugs in Louisiana can only be administered in person by a state-licensed physician.

Barring an unexpected veto from Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat who opposes legal abortion, the bill will become law on Aug. 1.

Penalties for violating the law include prison sentences of one to five years.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Copeland's in Monroe, La.
Early morning fire forces closure of Copeland’s restaurant in Monroe
22-year-old Emily Leonard was found beaten to death in a Cedar Rapids home.
Police visited home over 90 times before 22-year-old was beaten to death, authorities say
Ladelle Norwood, 29
Alleged outburst involving gasoline and gunfire lands Ouachita man in jail
Matthew Dedmon, 47, is charged with first-degree murder.
Pastor shoots, kills man he says his wife was having an affair with, police say
A "Monkey Award" was given to Shemekia Ellis' son.
Mom concerned with ‘Monkey Award’ given to her pre-K son

Latest News

KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
$900,000 is heading to the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities to help them expand their...
A $900,000 grant heading to Louisiana to help teachers and students
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Electricity bills increasing this summer, Entergy Louisiana announced