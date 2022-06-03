Advertisement

La. bill would allow, but not require, armed teachers on campus still under consideration, referred to Legislative Bureau

Louisiana State Capitol Building in Baton Rouge, La.
Louisiana State Capitol Building in Baton Rouge, La.(Source: WAFB)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A proposal to allow armed teachers and administrators on Louisiana school campuses has been adopted by a state senate committee and referred to the state’s Legislative Bureau as of Friday morning.

The proposal comes in the form of an amendment to House Bill 37 and completely changed its purpose. HB 37 was formerly passed by the House back in April before it had anything to do with teachers. The original text aimed to get rid of the state’s concealed carry permit requirement for the general public.

However, the Senate removed that text in amendments reported on June 2. The Senate amended the bill to allow, but not require, armed teachers on campus. If the bill were to become law, school districts would be able to appoint current or retired teachers or administrators to become school protection officers. The positions are voluntary and training would be involved.

After review by the Legislative Bureau, which is a standard step in the process, the bill is expected to be debated on the Senate floor after which they would vote.

But it wouldn’t go to the governor’s desk if the Senate passes it. Since the bill was changed, the House would have to concur on the change before it gets sent to the governor. If they reject the change, they can try to work out some agreement in a conference committee.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Copeland's in Monroe, La.
Early morning fire forces closure of Copeland’s restaurant in Monroe
22-year-old Emily Leonard was found beaten to death in a Cedar Rapids home.
Police visited home over 90 times before 22-year-old was beaten to death, authorities say
Ladelle Norwood, 29
Alleged outburst involving gasoline and gunfire lands Ouachita man in jail
Matthew Dedmon, 47, is charged with first-degree murder.
Pastor shoots, kills man he says his wife was having an affair with, police say
Weather Academy: Fall Foliage
West Monroe PD: No reports of attempted kidnapping at Kiroli Park

Latest News

Mifepristone is a medication used to end a pregnancy.
Louisiana moves to outlaw mail-order abortion drugs
KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
$900,000 is heading to the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities to help them expand their...
A $900,000 grant heading to Louisiana to help teachers and students
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19