La. bill would allow, but not require, armed teachers on campus still under consideration, referred to Legislative Bureau

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A proposal to allow armed teachers and administrators on Louisiana school campuses has been adopted by a state senate committee and referred to the state’s Legislative Bureau as of Friday morning.

The proposal comes in the form of an amendment to House Bill 37 and completely changed its purpose. HB 37 was formerly passed by the House back in April before it had anything to do with teachers. The original text aimed to get rid of the state’s concealed carry permit requirement for the general public.

However, the Senate removed that text in amendments reported on June 2. The Senate amended the bill to allow, but not require, armed teachers on campus. If the bill were to become law, school districts would be able to appoint current or retired teachers or administrators to become school protection officers. The positions are voluntary and training would be involved.

After review by the Legislative Bureau, which is a standard step in the process, the bill is expected to be debated on the Senate floor after which they would vote.

But it wouldn’t go to the governor’s desk if the Senate passes it. Since the bill was changed, the House would have to concur on the change before it gets sent to the governor. If they reject the change, they can try to work out some agreement in a conference committee.

