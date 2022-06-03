Advertisement

Electricity bills increasing this summer, Entergy Louisiana announced

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some Entergy customers could see an increase on their light bills this summer, according to Entergy Louisiana.

The company made the announcement on Friday, June 3, citing two factors as the reason for the price spike: the rising cost of natural gas and severe weather that has impacted the region over the past two years.

In a news release, Entergy stated “For a customer consuming 1,000 kWh this would translate to roughly a $25 increase in June. Entergy Louisiana is deferring recovery of approximately $10 of that increase from June bills for future recovery leaving approximately $15 increase on June bills.”

Entergy added a typical customer “can expect to see a roughly $9-10 increase on their bills beginning in June” related to restoration costs following severe storms in 2020 and 2021.

RELATED STORY
Entergy Louisiana customers to see $8 increase due to 2021 weather events
Power lines

Read the entire statement below:

