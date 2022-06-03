Award-winning music festival returning to El Dorado

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - This fall, the seven-time ‘Arkansas Festival of the Year’ will be taking it “back to the streets” for a weekend of vintage-style music in Downtown El Dorado.

Main Street El Dorado and Standard Lithium are hosting MusicFest 34 -- featuring acts such as Shenandoah, Chayce Beckham, Mitch Rossell, Mae Estes and former members of Lynyrd Skynyrd. The event will be held Oct. 7 and Oct. 8. This festival will have family events, cook-off contests, and food and shopping vendors.

Attractions will include The Murphy USA Kids’ World with magician attractions, sidewalk vendors with food and shopping, Cole’s Jewelers Miss MusicFest Pageant, Beer Gardens and more.

On Friday, Oct. 7, festival times are from 5:00 p.m. until midnight. On Saturday, Oct. 8, festival times are from 9:00 a.m. until midnight.

A weekend pass into the MusicFest gates is $40. This will not be available for purchase after Friday, Sept. 30. Tickets for Friday only are $25 while tickets to attend Saturday only are $35. A pit pass, which will get you in the barricaded area directly in front of the main stage, is $10 per day.

Children 10 and under will get free gate admission all weekend with a paid adult ticket.

A weekend pass into the attraction area is $25. This will not be available for purchase after Friday, Sept. 30. Tickets for Friday only are $10 while tickets to attend Saturday only are $20.

Tickets for both the MusicFest and attractions portions are available starting Thursday, June 2 at https://www.mainstreeteldorado.org/. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the MusicFest gate on the days of the events.

For more information and sponsorship opportunities, contact Beth Brumley at director@mainstreeteldorado.org. You can also call the Main Street offices at 870.862.4747 or go online at www.mainstreeteldorado.org.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.