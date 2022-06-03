Advertisement

Adopt-a-Pet: Bell

Adopt-a-Pet: Bell
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - River Cities Humane Society for Cats needs people to foster the animals. Bell is just one of many who’d love a forever home. The shelter’s spokesperson Kim Taraba brought the cute and vivacious kitten to Good Morning ArkLaMiss to hang out!

Adoptions are being done by appointment only. Shelter organizers ask that you fill out an adoption application on their website. You can call, email or Facebook message the shelter for more information on adopting, volunteering or fostering.

