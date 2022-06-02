West Monroe PD: No reports of attempted kidnapping at Kiroli Park

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department has issued a statement questioning the validity of online posts claiming there was recently an attempted kidnapping at Kiroli Park.

In a post made on Thursday, June 2, 2022, WMPD said:

“WMPD is aware of some social media posts saying that there was an attempted kidnapping this week at Kiroli Park. We would like to make it clear that we have not received any calls about an attempted kidnapping at Kiroli.

“We work hard to be sure that Kiroli Park is a safe and fun environment for all family members of every age. We don’t want “false information” to keep anyone from enjoying our beautiful park.

“As always, if you see or feel that you or someone else is in danger, please, call 911 or WMPD at 396-2722.”

KNOE was able to locate multiple online posts about the rumored kidnapping attempt. Some of the posts were made just hours prior to this report and included mostly second-hand “information” and speculation.

When on social media, keep in mind that there is little to no accountability for the things individuals post so false information can spread like wildfire.

The lesson here: Get your information from professional sources that can discipline employees recklessly spreading false information online. And if you do actually witness a real attempted kidnapping, even a failed one, call the police and report it!

