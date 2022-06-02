Advertisement

A patient was shocked to hear St. Francis has a shortage of contrast dye

The medicine is needed to complete her pacemaker procedure
By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A patient at St. Francis Medical Center says she’s being transferred to Glenwood to have her pacemaker procedure. She says she was told it was due to the shortage of contrast dye and the medicine is used to do scans, detect cancer, and heart procedures.

Susan Allain says she’s had heart problems for the past three years. Now she needs a pacemaker and was shocked to know that St. Francis is experiencing a shortage of contrast dye.

“They put in me, a loop recorder that records my heart’s activity,” said Susan Allain, a Monroe resident.

Allain is talking about when she found out she had a heart arrhythmia back in 2019. It causes the heart to beat irregularly, and she says the doctors used contrast dye at that time to help monitor her heart.

“Evidently, I stopped breathing occasionally for like three seconds, which is not good, and they feel like a pacemaker will help with that problem,” she said.

Allain is scheduled to receive her pacemaker tomorrow. She expected the surgery to be at St. Francis, but when she got the call from her doctor, he told her the surgery will be at Glenwood Regional Medical Center, because of the contrast dye shortage. St. Francis Chief Medical Officer Thomas Gullatt says, they have a limited supply and they are trying to stretch it until they receive more.

“With the restrictions, we put in place and getting very small amounts of contrast from our suppliers, we’ve got probably two to three weeks of supply now,” he said.

The shortage was caused when a manufacturing facility in Shanghai closed due to COVID-19. Gullatt says this shortage is impacting the hospital in several ways.

“That affects us in the radiology lab, it affects the cardiac cat lab and the things that come through the ER. So yes, it does have a financial impact and unfortunately an effect on our patients that need and want the study,” he said.

Gullatt says the contrast is very important to the medical industry and in the future, they may look for another supplier.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews searching Ouachita River for a missing child.
13-year-old boy drowns in Ouachita River after he was reported missing while swimming
Dangelo M. Burgess, 31
Monroe man accused of raping woman multiple times over the weekend
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
A 12-year-old Mississippi student was killed in a drive-by shooting.
‘He had so much life ahead of him’: 12-year-old student killed hours after 6th grade commencement

Latest News

The medicine is needed to complete her pacemaker procedure
A patient was shocked to hear St. Francis shortage of contrast dye
Randy Dewayne Farnell, 50
Ouachita man accused of negligent homicide when woman dies after using meth
Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019 after a car crash and being beaten...
Special committee investigating Ronald Greene’s death requests Gov. Edwards to attend next meeting
Wreck on I-20 E near Exit 3 involving a motorcycle and 18-wheeler
Two crashes in west Caddo Parish cause traffic headache; 1 fatality confirmed