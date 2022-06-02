Advertisement

New farmer’s market coming to Bastrop

Community members stand with a sign promoting the farmer's market in Bastop.
Community members stand with a sign promoting the farmer's market in Bastop.(LSU Ag Center)
By Madison Remrey and CJ Sartor
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - The Robinson-Williams Community Center and the LSU Ag Center have announced that they will open a new farmer’s market on July 9.

The Second Saturday Farmer’s Market Food Family Fun event, to be located in Bastrop, will be part of the Morehouse Healthy Community Coalition that takes care of the community garden and a food pantry at the community center.

The market will be open from 8:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m. at the community center on Elm Street in Bastrop.

Community members standing with a Grow a Row sign.
Community members standing with a Grow a Row sign.(Source: LSU Ag Center)
A picture of the garden.
A picture of the garden.(Source: LSU Ag Center)
Community members tending to the garden
Community members tending to the garden(Source: LSU Ag Center)

