New exhibit at Biedenharn Museum celebrates Juneteenth

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - June 2022 has been officially proclaimed “Juneteenth Month” by the Monroe City Council.One of the first celebrations of the month is the opening reception for “Acts of Faith: Forward Together – Selections from the Sutton Collection,” a new exhibition at the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens’ Bible Museum. The exhibit features 60 works from Will and Cheryl Sutton’s African American Spiritual Art collection with additional pieces from the Living Water ministries international Collection and featured local artists.

The Exhibit takes its name from an impressive print of Jacob Lawrence’s “forward together,” which depicts Harriett Tubman, the Moses of her people, leading a group of escaping slaves through the woods. In addition to the print, the Biedenharn’s copy of Jacob Lawrence’s “Book of Genesis” is on display. Artistic Expression is seen through various media, including watercolor, pen and ink,lithograph, and mixed media. Three-dimensional works include wood, bronze, and mixed sculptures.

exhibit opening Reception Schedule – Friday, June 3 - 6:00-9:00 PM

6:00– 7:00 - Collector and Artists in the Gallery

7:00– 9:00 - CocoSullivan concert in the Gardens

7:00– 9:00 - Exhibit and Garden remain open

CokeFloats and Refreshments in the Welcome Room

