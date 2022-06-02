Advertisement

New exhibit at Biedenharn Museum celebrates Juneteenth

The Exhibit takes its name from an impressive print of Jacob Lawrence’s “forward together.
The Exhibit takes its name from an impressive print of Jacob Lawrence’s “forward together.
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - June 2022 has been officially proclaimed “Juneteenth Month” by the Monroe City Council.One of the first celebrations of the month is the opening reception for “Acts of Faith: Forward Together – Selections from the Sutton Collection,” a new exhibition at the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens’ Bible Museum. The exhibit features 60 works from Will and Cheryl Sutton’s African American Spiritual Art collection with additional pieces from the Living Water ministries international Collection and featured local artists.

The Exhibit takes its name from an impressive print of Jacob Lawrence’s “forward together,” which depicts Harriett Tubman, the Moses of her people, leading a group of escaping slaves through the woods. In addition to the print, the Biedenharn’s copy of Jacob Lawrence’s “Book of Genesis” is on display. Artistic Expression is seen through various media, including watercolor, pen and ink,lithograph, and mixed media. Three-dimensional works include wood, bronze, and mixed sculptures.

exhibit opening Reception Schedule – Friday, June 3 - 6:00-9:00 PM

6:00– 7:00 - Collector and Artists in the Gallery

7:00– 9:00 - CocoSullivan concert in the Gardens

7:00– 9:00 - Exhibit and Garden remain open

CokeFloats and Refreshments in the Welcome Room

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews searching Ouachita River for a missing child.
13-year-old boy drowns in Ouachita River after he was reported missing while swimming
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Vintrone Jackson, 29
Man accused of firing gun at Monroe gas station
Randy Dewayne Farnell, 50
Ouachita man accused of negligent homicide when woman dies after using meth
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly

Latest News

The Exhibit takes its name from an impressive print of Jacob Lawrence’s “forward together.
New exhibit at Biedenharn Museum celebrates Juneteenth
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019 after a car crash and being beaten...
LSP told coronor ‘tree branches’ caused Ronald Greene’s head injuries, letter reveals
Internal Affairs investigator testifies in front of committee investigating Ronald Greene’s death
Internal Affairs investigator testifies in front of committee investigating Ronald Greene’s death