Local community members react to a House bill would allow armed teachers

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Legislature is considering a bill that would allow school administrators and teachers to carry concealed guns on campus. In addition to their regular duties, volunteers designated by each school district would serve as school protection officers, which comes with additional responsibilities.

If passed, the school protection officers would have to be trained and get a permit to carry weapons in school.

Some people say this bill goes too far, but others say it adds another layer of safety.

“Now you want to tack on go buy a weapon. Carry your weapon into school, that’s very, very, dangerous, and not only is it intimidating for teachers, but can you imagine your child seeing their teacher strapped with a nine-millimeter,” said Sandie Lollie, the President of the Monroe Teachers Federation.

She says legislators need to find another solution because teachers have enough responsibilities, and carrying guns is not the answer.

“We are not law enforcement people. We are teachers. We are educators,” said Lollie.

The bill sparked the attention of the Louisiana House after the recent mass shootings and one local mom says she would feel at ease knowing that teachers are carrying guns.

“As a parent, if I knew that my kid’s teacher had a firearm, it would actually give me peace of mind. Knowing that my children wouldn’t be in a classroom defenseless waiting for the police to arrive, while that person is killing one child at a time,” said parent Sondra Hewett.

Monroe School Board Member Jennifer Haneline says, lawmakers should look at other options.

“So we have to look at solutions that are going to go a lot further upstream, what’s going to be done to prevent these problems? What are the quality resources available, and what’s there for youth to prevent a crisis from happening,” she said.

Monroe State Senator Jay Morris voted against the bill which is now headed to Senate Committee.

Read HB37 Here.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.