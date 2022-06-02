Gov. Edwards endorses U.S. Senate candidate Luke Mixon

(KALB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is endorsing U.S. Senate candidate Luke Mixon, calling him the right leader for this moment in history.

Mixon, who is running as a moderate Democrat, is a Bunkie native, and is taking on incumbent Republican Senator John Kennedy.

In a statement, Edwards said Mixon has “dedicated his life to serving our country, and with so much going on in the world, we need someone with his experiences in the united states senate.”

Mixon is a first-time political candidate who has been very critical of Senator Kennedy, describing him as a senator full of soundbites who is more interested in his party and re-election that in serving his country and constituents.

In an interview with News Channel 5 in February, Mixon explained the three goals he wants to address if elected, including affordable daycare, combatting rising crime through funding more police resources and bringing more jobs into the state.

The election is November 8.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.