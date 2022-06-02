Advertisement

Gov. Edwards endorses U.S. Senate candidate Luke Mixon

Luke Mixon
Luke Mixon(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is endorsing U.S. Senate candidate Luke Mixon, calling him the right leader for this moment in history.

Mixon, who is running as a moderate Democrat, is a Bunkie native, and is taking on incumbent Republican Senator John Kennedy.

In a statement, Edwards said Mixon has “dedicated his life to serving our country, and with so much going on in the world, we need someone with his experiences in the united states senate.”

Mixon is a first-time political candidate who has been very critical of Senator Kennedy, describing him as a senator full of soundbites who is more interested in his party and re-election that in serving his country and constituents.

In an interview with News Channel 5 in February, Mixon explained the three goals he wants to address if elected, including affordable daycare, combatting rising crime through funding more police resources and bringing more jobs into the state.

The election is November 8.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews searching Ouachita River for a missing child.
13-year-old boy drowns in Ouachita River after he was reported missing while swimming
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Randy Dewayne Farnell, 50
Ouachita man accused of negligent homicide when woman dies after using meth
Copeland's in Monroe, La.
Early morning fire forces closure of Copeland’s restaurant in Monroe
Vintrone Jackson, 29
Man accused of firing gun at Monroe gas station

Latest News

Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards gives updates on COVID-19 in La., hurricane season, session
FILE - Sens. Mack "Bodi" White, R-Baton Rouge, left; and Eddie Lambert, R-Gonzales, work on the...
Louisiana no-permit gun bill changed to allow armed teachers
aaron's aces
aaron's aces
Ladelle Norwood, 29
Alleged outburst involving gasoline and gunfire lands Ouachita man in jail
aj allen
aarons ace