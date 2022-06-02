Advertisement

Former school teacher sentenced to 25 years for rape case

Gregory Briggs, 31, pled guilty to two counts of sexually grooming a child, two counts of internet stalking of a child, and third-degree sexual assault.(Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – A former Blytheville school teacher was sentenced to 25 years in prison after he pled guilty to sexually assaulting several students.

Gregory Briggs, 31, appeared before a Mississippi County court on May 23, where he pled guilty to two counts of sexually grooming a child, two counts of internet stalking of a child, and third-degree sexual assault.

Briggs was arrested in May 2020 after evidence came out that he had “inappropriate contact of a sexual nature” among several students through various interviews.

Some of those acts included sending sexually explicit pictures and videos over social media or text messaging and performing sexual acts in exchange for vaping products.

In a police report, Briggs reportedly confessed to the relationship he had with the victims, as well as purchasing the items for each victim.

