Advertisement

Early morning fire forces closure Copeland’s restaurant in Monroe

Copeland's in Monroe, La.
Copeland's in Monroe, La.(Source: KNOE)
By CJ Sartor
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An early morning fire has closed Copeland’s restaurant in Monroe.

Monroe Fire Chief Terry Williams says the department got a call at 4:08 a.m. this morning and arrived to find smoke coming from the building.

They discovered the fire in the wall between the office area and the kitchen.

Williams says the fire was extinguished by 6:30 a.m. The cause is still under investigation, but so far he says there’s no evidence of arson.

Chief Williams says the building sustained moderate damage and it will be out of service until repairs can be completed.

It’s unclear at this time how long that will take.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews searching Ouachita River for a missing child.
13-year-old boy drowns in Ouachita River after he was reported missing while swimming
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Randy Dewayne Farnell, 50
Ouachita man accused of negligent homicide when woman dies after using meth
Vintrone Jackson, 29
Man accused of firing gun at Monroe gas station
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly

Latest News

Emmanuel Black, 19
19-year-old arrested, charged in woman’s shooting death
The Exhibit takes its name from an impressive print of Jacob Lawrence’s “forward together.
New exhibit at Biedenharn Museum for Juneteenth
The Exhibit takes its name from an impressive print of Jacob Lawrence’s “forward together.
New exhibit at Biedenharn Museum celebrates Juneteenth
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll