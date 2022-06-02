Early morning fire forces closure Copeland’s restaurant in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An early morning fire has closed Copeland’s restaurant in Monroe.

Monroe Fire Chief Terry Williams says the department got a call at 4:08 a.m. this morning and arrived to find smoke coming from the building.

They discovered the fire in the wall between the office area and the kitchen.

Williams says the fire was extinguished by 6:30 a.m. The cause is still under investigation, but so far he says there’s no evidence of arson.

Chief Williams says the building sustained moderate damage and it will be out of service until repairs can be completed.

It’s unclear at this time how long that will take.

