Diamond Dogs prep for NCAA regionals
La Tech will take on Dallas Baptist in the first round of the Austin regionals
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Diamond Dogs got in one more batting practice at the Love Shack before hitting the road to Austin, Texas to play in their third NCAA tournament since 2016. They will have a familiar foe as they take on Dallas Baptist and if they move on, they will play the winner of Texas and Air Force.
