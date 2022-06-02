Advertisement

Alleged outburst involving gasoline and gunfire lands Ouachita man in jail

Ladelle Norwood, 29
Ladelle Norwood, 29
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A man was arrested after an alleged violent outburst that included the illegal use of a firearm due to a prior felony conviction.

A deputy said the incident happened on May 29, 2022, at a home on Harding Drive in east Ouachita Parish.

Court records indicate that Ladalle G. Norwood, 29, was in the living room with three other people, including two small children, when he was told that someone was knocking at the front door.

Records state that’s when Norwood stood up, pulled out a gun with an extended magazine, and fired at the front door. He’s then accused of going outside, picking up a red gasoline container, and dousing the front door with gasoline. In the process, gasoline got on the children, records state. The adult and two children were able to flee the property at this time.

The responding deputy noted the smell of gasoline on the children’s clothes and a nearby witness said he thought he heard someone shoot a gun. The use of illegal narcotics was suggested to have contributed to the outburst.

In the report, the deputy also noted that Norwood has two protective orders, which he violated. The deputy also found that Norwood was previously convicted of aggravated assault with a firearm in 2015. Norwood has several pending charges with child endangerment and multiple violations of a protective order warrants. Court records also show a 2019 conviction of aggravated assault of a man while armed with a knife and a 2020 arrest had him walking up and down the road threatening to kill people.

Deputies were unable to locate Norwood on the day of the latest alleged incident but were able to take him into custody on June 1. Norwood was booked at the Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of violating protective orders, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and setting combustible materials.

