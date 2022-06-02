Advertisement

Aaron’s Aces: AJ Allen

6′5 pitcher AJ Allen’s arm leads the Crusaders to a division V state championship
By Aaron Dietrich
Jun. 2, 2022
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Claiborne Christian has a rich history of baseball championships. Head coach Chad Olinde has multiple state championships and coach of the year awards under his belt but after a slow start to the season, the Crusaders finally found their footing. 6′5 pitcher AJ Allen was a huge x-factor in the state championship run for the Crusaders.

