Advertisement

19-year-old arrested, charged in woman’s shooting death

“We believe there are citizens in the community that have information that could help in the prosecution of this case.”
Emmanuel Black, 19
Emmanuel Black, 19(Shreveport City Jail | SPD)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has announced the arrest of an April homicide suspect.

Emmanuel Black, 19, faces one count of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Zynashaia Fielding.

Fielding was found on the morning of April 17 by first responders suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside her car at Corbitt and Mansfield Road.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Shreveport Fire Department.

Black was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on Wednesday, June 1.

“We believe there are citizens in the community that have information that could help in the prosecution of this case,” reads an email from SPD.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews searching Ouachita River for a missing child.
13-year-old boy drowns in Ouachita River after he was reported missing while swimming
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Randy Dewayne Farnell, 50
Ouachita man accused of negligent homicide when woman dies after using meth
Vintrone Jackson, 29
Man accused of firing gun at Monroe gas station
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly

Latest News

Copeland's in Monroe, La.
Early morning fire forces closure Copeland’s restaurant in Monroe
The Exhibit takes its name from an impressive print of Jacob Lawrence’s “forward together.
New exhibit at Biedenharn Museum for Juneteenth
The Exhibit takes its name from an impressive print of Jacob Lawrence’s “forward together.
New exhibit at Biedenharn Museum celebrates Juneteenth
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll