Using trays to create decorative tablescapes
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Interior decorator Jan Strickland likes to pair local art and antiques to create a beautiful focal point for various rooms. She joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to show us her secrets!
- Shop for trays at local estate sales, gift shops, and stores
-Look for unique trays with either chinoiserie, colors, mirrors, or patterns
-Add faux plants, mini local artist paintings, sculptures, and more
-Decorate your entrance hall tables, dining tables , and coffee tables with them
