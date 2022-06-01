Using trays to create decorative tablescapes

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Interior decorator Jan Strickland likes to pair local art and antiques to create a beautiful focal point for various rooms. She joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to show us her secrets!

- Shop for trays at local estate sales, gift shops, and stores

-Look for unique trays with either chinoiserie, colors, mirrors, or patterns

-Add faux plants, mini local artist paintings, sculptures, and more

-Decorate your entrance hall tables, dining tables , and coffee tables with them

