Special committee investigating Ronald Greene’s death requests Gov. Edwards, staff to attend next meeting

Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019 after a car crash and being beaten...
Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019 after a car crash and being beaten by State Police troopers.(MGN / Louisiana State Police)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The special committee tasked with investigating the death of Ronald Greene has requested Governor John Bel Edwards, along with members of his executive staff, appear before the panel during its next meeting scheduled for Thursday, June 16.

The bi-partisan committee, made up of Louisiana lawmakers, released a statement Wednesday, June 1:

The Office of Governor John Bel Edwards issued a response to the group saying, “We’ve not received any such request, but will of course review it.”

