Ouachita man accused of negligent homicide when woman dies after using meth

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A Ouachita Parish man was booked on a charge of negligent homicide after a woman was found dead in his home, according to court records.

Randy Dewayne Farnell, 50, was arrested on May 31, 2022, in connection with the death of a 25-year-old woman in the 3800 block of Whites Ferry Road.

The alleged events surrounding the case were detailed in an arrest warrant application filed by a sergeant with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. It says Farnell told investigators that the woman came over to his place a short time earlier and he gave the woman meth, which she then used. He said the woman lost consciousness a short time thereafter.

Furthermore, the documents state that Farnell said he believed the woman lost consciousness due to the meth he gave her, but he did not immediately call 911. Instead, investigators say he hid used syringes, called a “dope seller” friend for help, and then left the woman at his home while he went elsewhere to try to get help from another friend for what he believed was an overdose.

Investigators said about 40 minutes had passed before Farnell returned home and called 911. The document says when deputies and medical personnel arrived, the woman was dead.

Farnell was booked at the Ouachita Correctional Center on a charge of negligent homicide.

The victim’s death is still under investigation.

While it’s yet to be officially determined what role, in any, the narcotics played in the victim’s death, many law enforcement officials across the country have stressed the dangers of street-level narcotics being mixed with substances unknown to the user, leading to more overdose deaths in recent years.

In fact, the CDC reported earlier in this month that US overdose deaths hit a record 107,000 last year. This Associated Press Health & Science Department report noted that in 2021, overdoses involving fentanyl and other synthetic opioids surpassed 71,000, up 23% from the year before. There also was a 23% increase in deaths involving cocaine and a 34% increase in deaths involving meth and other stimulants. Overdose deaths are often attributed to more than one drug. Some people take multiple drugs and inexpensive fentanyl has been increasingly cut into other drugs, often without the buyers’ knowledge, officials say.

