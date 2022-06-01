Advertisement

OPSO trains often for active shooters

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office said the SWAT team trains for active shooter scenarios quite often.
By Alyssa Azzara
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Following the mass shooting in Texas, it’s important to know if your local law enforcement is prepared for an active shooter situation. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office said the SWAT team trains for active shooter scenarios quite often. The patrol division usually does an active shooter drill once a year.

Capt. Ricky Bacle said there are twenty-two officers on their SWAT team. Bacle said training patrol officers are also vital because those officers will be the first to arrive at the scene.

“A lot of people have the misconception that a swat team is going to come and stop the active shooter situation, but that’s not true it’s going to be the patrol officer or patrol deputy is actually going to have to respond to it and have to deal with that situation,” said Bacle. “We have a lot of other training that we do that corresponds with active shooter training, use of force training, firearms training, defensive tactics training, and all that training combined coincides with active shooter training.”

He said COVID-19 made it impossible to do full-blown realistic scenarios at a school or local business for nearly two years, but now they’re going to be doing active shooter drills more often. Bacle said they also try to coordinate active shooter drills with agencies outside of the parish because if the situation were to happen, more than one agency would have to respond.

