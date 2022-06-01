Man accused of firing gun at Monroe gas station

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man has been accused of shooting at someone at a Desiard Street gas station on Tuesday.

According to an arrest report, Vintrone A. Jackson, 29, was at Delta Mini-Mart when he pulled out a 9mm handgun in the parking lot and shot at the victim at least one time. The incident happened during business hours while other customers were there.

Monroe police said Jackson was located during a traffic stop down the road and the gun was inside the vehicle.

Jackson was transported to Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on charges of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments and aggravated assault with a firearm.

