Advertisement

Great white sharks’ dominance doomed giant megalodons, scientists say

A megalodon tooth is seen next to a great white's tooth.
A megalodon tooth is seen next to a great white's tooth.(Source: MPI for Evolutionary Anthropology/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists said they may have an answer as to why the giant shark megalodon went extinct.

They said they think the megalodon likely had to compete with the great white shark for prey, and the great white won the battle for survival.

The megalodon lived more than 23 million years ago and was almost four times the size of the great whites seen cruising oceans today.

However, in the fight for food, it lost out.

Scientists arrived at that finding using a new technique that looks at zinc levels contained in the teeth of dozens of shark species to see where each shark fit in the food chain.

Zinc plays a crucial role in bone development and preserves a record in the teeth of what kind of prey was consumed.

Scientists said they believe both great whites and megalodon sharks feasted on large fish, but the smaller-sized great whites didn’t require as much food to survive, giving them a competitive advantage.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews searching Ouachita River for a missing child.
13-year-old boy drowns in Ouachita River after he was reported missing while swimming
Dangelo M. Burgess, 31
Monroe man accused of raping woman multiple times over the weekend
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
A 12-year-old Mississippi student was killed in a drive-by shooting.
‘He had so much life ahead of him’: 12-year-old student killed hours after 6th grade commencement
Shug and Jada Nichelle Bryant
Young man with Down syndrome surprises girlfriend with marriage proposal

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2003 file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in...
Hinckley to get full freedom 41 years after shooting Reagan
Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019 after a car crash and being beaten...
Special committee investigating Ronald Greene’s death requests Gov. Edwards, staff to attend next meeting
KNOE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON FORECAST
KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Jury reaches verdicts in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard libel trial
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Baby formula makers to meet with Biden on easing shortage