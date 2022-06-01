Advertisement

72nd Annual Louisiana Peach Festival

By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Jun. 1, 2022
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 72nd Annual Louisiana Peach Festival will take place on Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Downtown Ruston. The single-day event will span from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m. and feature 10+ hours of live music, more than 80 food and arts vendors, interactive kids activities, peachy treats and eats, and more fun for the whole family.

Last year’s festival saw a record-setting number of attendees, which signaled to event organizers that their new approach to the festival appealed to locals and visitors alike. The 2021 event put an emphasis on local art, music, and flavors, in addition to offering free kids activities and free admission for a portion of the festival.

For more information on the Louisiana Peach Festival, visit www.lapeachfest.com or contact 318-255-2031.

