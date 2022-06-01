Advertisement

2.1 million doses of meds recalled over syringe sterility issues

((Source: WIS))
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nephron Sterile Compounding Center LLC in South Carolina is recalling 2.1 million doses of medicine and medical equipment. The enforcement report filed by the FDA says the products listed in the recall have a “Lack of Assurance of Sterility.”

In total, the company is recalling 2,158,351 products including syringes and bags. The nationwide recall started on May 18, 2022.

Products listed in the report include:

  • 8.4% Sodium Bicarbonate Injection
  • Calcium Gluconate Injection
  • Epinephrine Injection
  • Fentanyl Citrate in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection
  • Glycopyrrolate Injection
  • Hydromorphone HCl Injection
  • Ketamine Hydrochloride Injection
  • Labetalol HCl Injection
  • Lidocaine HCl Injection
  • Neostigmine Methylsulfate Injection
  • Oxytocin 30 Units/500 mL
  • Phenylephrine HCl Injection
  • Rocuronium Bromide Injection
  • Succinylcholine Chloride Injection

A full listing of the impacted products can be found below or in the report, linked here.

