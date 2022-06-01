2.1 million doses of meds recalled over syringe sterility issues

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nephron Sterile Compounding Center LLC in South Carolina is recalling 2.1 million doses of medicine and medical equipment. The enforcement report filed by the FDA says the products listed in the recall have a “Lack of Assurance of Sterility.”

In total, the company is recalling 2,158,351 products including syringes and bags. The nationwide recall started on May 18, 2022.

Products listed in the report include:

8.4% Sodium Bicarbonate Injection



Calcium Gluconate Injection



Epinephrine Injection



Fentanyl Citrate in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection



Glycopyrrolate Injection



Hydromorphone HCl Injection



Ketamine Hydrochloride Injection



Labetalol HCl Injection



Lidocaine HCl Injection



Neostigmine Methylsulfate Injection



Oxytocin 30 Units/500 mL



Phenylephrine HCl Injection



Rocuronium Bromide Injection



Succinylcholine Chloride Injection



A full listing of the impacted products can be found below or in the report, linked here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.