Zoo Buddy: Take a train ride!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Have you ever wanted to get up close and personal with animals at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo? The train ride takes you through multiple exhibits where you can get great photos and see animals just a few feet away.

The ride goes through their ‘Africa’ exhibit, by the lagoon, and more. You’ll have a chance to see their dromedary camel, Tut, some “Grant’s zebras”, gibbons, texas longhorns, etc.

It’s $3 per person for the train and boat rides, but free for kids 2 and under.

The zoo is open every day of the week between 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Regular Admission:

Children (2 years and under): Free

Children (ages 3 – 12): $4.50

Adults (ages 13 – 64): $6.00

Seniors (ages 65 and up): $4.50

