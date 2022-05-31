Advertisement

Young man with Down syndrome surprises girlfriend with marriage proposal

It was a joyful and emotional time for the family.
By Madison Remrey and CJ Sartor
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A recent birthday celebration at the “W” Event Center in Monroe turned surprisingly romantic when a young couple with Down syndrome got engaged.

Chareay Lowens, also known as “Shug”, wanted a special night for his 21st birthday party. He decided to replicate a prom for the event on May 21. His family made him and his girlfriend, Jada Nichelle Bryant, king and queen of the prom.

It was a joyful and emotional time for the family. Shug’s mom, Cher Duncan, said that he is a special blessing and they wanted to show him how much he is loved.

“The Lord couldn’t have blessed me with a better child,” Duncan said. “Just having him and different obstacles, seeing him overcome and stuff that I’ve learned having him just made me a better person. He changed my life completely. He made me a better person.”

The biggest surprise, though, was for Bryant when Shug asked her to marry him.

The happy couple hasn’t announced a date for the wedding, but the family has already started calling Bryant “Shug’s bride”.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northeast Louisiana man killed in Kansas crash
Dangelo M. Burgess, 31
Monroe man accused of raping woman multiple times over the weekend
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
3 shot on Xavier's campus following Morris Jeff High School graduation ceremony
Triple shooting leaves elderly woman dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says

Latest News

Crews searching Ouachita River for a missing child.
Dive crew searching Ouachita River after child reported missing in water
Kenneth Duplechin, left, and Darren Gaspard are accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl.
Two Lake Charles men sentenced to prison for sex with 14-year-old
La. House passes bill to ban transgender athletes from playing on female sports teams in schools
Senate to consider bill allowing adopted adults to receive original birth certificate
El Dorado teachers honored with Outstanding Educator award
Three El Dorado teachers honored with Outstanding Educator awards