Three El Dorado teachers honored with Outstanding Educator awards

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - On Friday, May 27, the El Dorado Education Foundation (EDEF) and Murphy USA presented three El Dorado School District teachers with awards of excellence. The awards were announced in the EDEF 23rd Teacher Excellence Awards Program.

Megan Koonce of Hugh Goodwin Elementary was honored for her work in special education, kindergarten through fourth grade. Lisa Hooks was selected for her work at Barton Jr. High in 7th grade math. Ashlee Curtis was recognized for her work at the high school level. Curtis is a physical education teacher at El Dorado High School and is their girl’s varsity basketball head coach.

Each teacher was presented with an Outstanding Educator award. You can watch them receive their awards below. An employee of Murphy USA said that the company is happy to sponsor these awards.

“Murphy USA is grateful to have the opportunity to sponsor the EDEF Teacher Excellence Awards again this year to highlight the wonderful teachers of the El Dorado School District and show appreciation for the time, energy and care they pour into our students,” said Courtney Crotty, Supervisor of Philanthropy and Community Relations for Murphy USA.

The honorees were nominated for these awards by the general public -- such as parents, guardians, and former students. An independent committee of judges from Southern Arkansas University then selected them as winners.

