Senate to consider bill allowing adopted adults to receive original birth certificate

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A bill that could give adopted adults access to their original birth certificates is scheduled for debate in the Louisiana Senate on June 1.

Advocates say adoptees have a right to know the facts surrounding their births. Opponents say it could lead to more abortions.

“It’s very meaningful to have it,” explained Gregory Luce of the Adoptees Rights Law Center. “To see the facts of the birth and to be acknowledged that you were born at this place at this time to these people.”

The bill would allow adopted adults to get their birth certificates at 24.

“When you’re growing up because there is no connection to another human on the Earth other than the person who is parenting you,” Luce, who is adopted himself, told KNOE. “No biological connection. There is this feeling of being untethered. There is this feeling of where did I come from.”

Currently, adoptees have to petition a court for their original birth certificate. Opponents of the measure say it’s to project a birth mother’s identity.

“It breaks the promise of presumed confidentiality that women in the past since 1970 have had,” explained Sarah Zagorski of the Louisiana Right to Life. “That if they’ve placed a baby for adoption confidentially that those records would never be broken.”

Zagorski adds confidential adoption is a viable alternative to abortion, especially if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

“The 7,500 women who choose abortion in the state each year right now,” Zagorski told KNOE. “Next year, if Roe is overturned, those women will hopefully be making either parenting or adoption plans.”

Luce says abortion and adoption are not connected, and the parents will remain confidential for at least 24 years.

“Abortion is whether you will carry a child to term or terminate it,” said Luce. “Adoption is about parenting. Am I going to parent this child? Or am I incapable or feel to be incapable to care for the child and need to relinquish it for adoption.”

The House has already approved the bill.

