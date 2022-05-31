Advertisement

Dive crew searching Ouachita River after child reported missing in water

Crews searching Ouachita River for a missing child.
By Alyssa Azzara and Matthew Segura
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
This is breaking news. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Emergency crews are searching the Ouachita River for a reported missing child. First responders are treating the situation as a possible drowning.

A 13-year-old boy was reported missing near the Forsythe boat ramp around 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, according to Sergeant Michael Fendall with the Monroe Police Department.

Multiple agencies are on the scene assisting in the search, including the Monroe PD, Monroe Fire Department, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ouachita Parish Fire, and Louisiana State Police. Acadian Ambulance was also called to the scene.

A dive team is searching the river for the child. A drone is also being used to search the area from overhead.

Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries have been called to the scene.

KNOE is working to get more information on the situation as it develops.

