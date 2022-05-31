Resident escapes, family dog killed in NELA arson

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested a Shreveport man for allegedly setting fire to a home in Catahoula Parish. There was one person inside the home at the time of the fire and the incident resulted in the death of a family pet.

Clint Jones, 49, was booked on May 27 on one count of aggravated arson.

Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal said this in a news release issued on May 31:

“In the early morning hours of May 27, the Jonesville Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire located in the 700 block of Pollard Avenue. While a female resident was inside at the time of the fire, she was able to escape uninjured. A pet dog, unfortunately, died in the fire.

“After an assessment of the scene, deputies determined the fire began on the exterior of the front door and was intentionally set.

“Deputies learned Jones was at the home to visit one of the residents shortly before the fire and was detained at the scene due to his alleged interference with first responders. Witness statements led deputies to confirm Jones as a suspect in the case and, after an interview with deputies, a warrant was obtained for Jones’ arrest in connection with the case.

“The SFM would like to thank the Jonesville Police Department for their assistance with closing this case so quickly.”

