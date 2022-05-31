Advertisement

Resident escapes, family dog killed in NELA arson

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Madison Remrey
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested a Shreveport man for allegedly setting fire to a home in Catahoula Parish. There was one person inside the home at the time of the fire and the incident resulted in the death of a family pet.

Clint Jones, 49, was booked on May 27 on one count of aggravated arson.

Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal said this in a news release issued on May 31:

“In the early morning hours of May 27, the Jonesville Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire located in the 700 block of Pollard Avenue. While a female resident was inside at the time of the fire, she was able to escape uninjured. A pet dog, unfortunately, died in the fire.

“After an assessment of the scene, deputies determined the fire began on the exterior of the front door and was intentionally set.

“Deputies learned Jones was at the home to visit one of the residents shortly before the fire and was detained at the scene due to his alleged interference with first responders. Witness statements led deputies to confirm Jones as a suspect in the case and, after an interview with deputies, a warrant was obtained for Jones’ arrest in connection with the case.

“The SFM would like to thank the Jonesville Police Department for their assistance with closing this case so quickly.”

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northeast Louisiana man killed in Kansas crash
Dangelo M. Burgess, 31
Monroe man accused of raping woman multiple times over the weekend
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
3 shot on Xavier's campus following Morris Jeff High School graduation ceremony
Triple shooting leaves elderly woman dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says

Latest News

Megan Koonce of Hugh Goodwin Elementary was honored for her work in special education,...
El Dorado teacher Megan Koonce honored with Outstanding Educator award
Ashlee Curtis was recognized for her work at the high school level.
El Dorado teacher Ashlee Curtis honored with Outstanding Educator award
Lisa Hooks was selected for her work at Barton Jr. High in 7th grade math.
El Dorado teacher Lisa Hooks honored with Outstanding Educator award
Shug and Jada Nichelle Bryant
Family throws prom for Down's Syndrome couple's proposal
3 shot on Xavier's campus following Morris Jeff High School graduation ceremony
Triple shooting leaves elderly woman dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says