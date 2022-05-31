Plaquemines Parish deputy seriously injured after being struck by ATV

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Plaquemines Parish deputy sheriff was seriously injured Tuesday (May 31) after being struck by a four-wheeled all-terrain vehicle he was attempting to stop for reckless driving, officials said.

The deputy, a ranked 10-year veteran of the department, was rushed for hospital treatment in serious condition, agency spokesman Lt. Chaun Domingue told Fox 8. The driver of the ATV was in custody and is expected to be booked with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, as he allegedly struck the deputy deliberately with the vehicle.

Domingue said the deputy was responding to reports of reckless driving by a pair of four-wheeled ATVs, and was attempting to stop them by laying down spike strips near the Woodland Bridge that connects Plaquemines Parish to Algiers and Orleans Parish when he was struck.

Traffic has been diverted away from the Woodland Bridge since the incident occurred around 7:15 a.m.

Louisiana State Police are on scene and will assume control of the investigation, Domingue said.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

