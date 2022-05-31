Advertisement

Plaquemines Parish deputy in critical but stable condition after being intentionally struck by ATV, deputies say

The deputy, a ranked 10-year veteran of the department, was rushed for hospital treatment in...
The deputy, a ranked 10-year veteran of the department, was rushed for hospital treatment in serious condition, agency spokesman Lt. Chaun Domingue told Fox 8.(Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Plaquemines Parish deputy sheriff is in critical but stable condition after suffering an injury Tuesday (May 31) as the result of being struck by a four-wheeled all-terrain vehicle he was attempting to stop for reckless driving, officials said.

Deputies have not released the identity of the deputy involved, describing it as “sensitive”.

18-year-old Reginald Frederick Hamilton of New Orleans is being accused of intentionally colliding with the deputy. Investigators say that Hamilton continued on LA 407 with Sheriff’s Office units behind him. As the pursuit approached the Woodland Highway Bridge, a Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy positioned his unit ahead of the fleeing ATV on the right shoulder in a well-lit area. The deputy then exited his unit and was standing in the middle of LA 407, attempting to flag down the ATV. Hamilton approached the deputy’s location and abruptly steered the ATV into the deputy, striking him. As a result of the impact, Hamilton lost control of the ATV and was ejected.

The deputy and Hamilton both suffered serious injuries and are being treated at a local hospital.

Hamilton could face charges of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of an off-road vehicle, and vehicle not equipped for roadways.

A second ATV and suspect is at large. Deputies are searching for Timothy Auxilien, 19, of Harvey, who could face charges for one count of Reckless Operation, one count of Flight of an Officer, one count of Obstructing Public Passages, No Safety Helmet, Obedience to and Required Traffic Control Devices, General Speed Law, Vehicle License Plate Required, No Driver’s License and Proper Equipment/Display of Plate Required.

Timothy Auxilien, 19, of Harvey,
Timothy Auxilien, 19, of Harvey,(Fox 8)

The deputy, a ranked 10-year veteran of the department, was rushed for hospital treatment in serious condition, agency spokesman Lt. Chaun Domingue told Fox 8. The driver of the ATV was in custody and is expected to be booked with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, as he allegedly struck the deputy deliberately with the vehicle.

Domingue said the deputy was responding to reports of reckless driving by a pair of four-wheeled ATVs, which were reported to be intentionally swerving into lanes near oncoming traffic on Woodland Highway in Belle Chasse. The deputy got ahead of the ATVs and was attempting to stop them by laying down spike strips near the Woodland Bridge that connects Plaquemines Parish to Algiers and Orleans Parish when he was struck.

Traffic was diverted away from the Woodland Bridge for several hours after the incident, which occurred around 2:25 a.m.

Louisiana State Police have been given control of the investigation, Domingue said. They will be assisted by the PPSO’s Investigations Bureau.

