Ouachita Parish Public Library’s Summer Reading Program

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Public Library’s Summer Reading Challenge runs from June 1st through July 31st! People of all ages can participate. You just need to log the pages you read.

Depending on the amount of pages you read you’ll get a specific prize. There are grand prize drawings at the end, too! The challenge started in 1948 as a way to promote reading and learning for all ages.

This week is also the start of Fine Amnesty Week. If you forgot to return a library book and have been dreading it because of fines, don’t worry! The library will forgive fines up to $200 this week so they can get back as many books as possible. Just bring your late books to a branch near you with your library card or photo I.D.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.