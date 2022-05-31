Advertisement

Ouachita Parish Public Library’s Summer Reading Program

This week is also the start of Fine Amnesty Week.
Ouachita Parish Public Library's Summer Reading Program
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Public Library’s Summer Reading Challenge runs from June 1st through July 31st! People of all ages can participate. You just need to log the pages you read.

Depending on the amount of pages you read you’ll get a specific prize. There are grand prize drawings at the end, too! The challenge started in 1948 as a way to promote reading and learning for all ages.

This week is also the start of Fine Amnesty Week. If you forgot to return a library book and have been dreading it because of fines, don’t worry! The library will forgive fines up to $200 this week so they can get back as many books as possible. Just bring your late books to a branch near you with your library card or photo I.D.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northeast Louisiana man killed in Kansas crash
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Rap mogul Master P announced the death of his 29-year-old daughter Tytyana in an emotional...
Rap mogul Master P announces daughter’s death on Instagram
Body recovered after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain
Missing man’s body recovered and identified after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain near Mandeville

Latest News

Ouachita Parish Public Library Summer Reading Challenge & Fine Amnesty Week!
Ouachita Parish Public Library's Summer Reading Program
The train ride at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo is $3 per person, but free for kids...
Zoo Buddy: Take a train ride!
Many cups of coffee have been brewed at The Corner Coffeehouse in West Monroe. The place has...
Feed Your Soul: The Corner Coffeehouse
The Corner Coffeehouse in West Monroe has been brewing for years providing many people with a...
Feed Your Soul: The Corner Coffeehouse