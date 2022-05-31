National Geographic opens “Women: A Century of Change” exhibition

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - National Geographic is presenting a touring exhibition at the Historic City Hall Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, June 4.

The show, “Women: A Century of Change” is divided into five chapters – Beauty, Joy, Love, Strength, and Hope – and comprises a selection of images taken from the National Geographic archive, focusing on past, present and future challenges in different countries and historical periods.

The exhibition reflects on the past, present, and future of women, focusing on development goals that see them at the center of social, political and economic growth.

Another section of the exhibition is dedicated to shots and biographies of a group of women, scientists and celebrities interviewed by National Geographic for a special issue of the magazine published in November 2019. Among the portraits are those of television host Oprah Winfrey, the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, and the Italian Life Senator Liliana Segre.

The exhibit can be viewed through August 13.

