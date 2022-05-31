Advertisement

Monroe man accused of raping woman multiple times over the weekend

Dangelo M. Burgess, 31
Dangelo M. Burgess, 31(Source: Ouachita Correctional Center)
By Matthew Segura
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man is accused of raping a woman multiple times over the weekend, inflicting serious injuries on the victim in the process.

According to an arrest report, an officer with the Monroe Police Department made contact with the victim on Monday, May 30, 2022.

The victim told police that the attacks started on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in the 4100 block of Gaston Street.

The victim said the suspect, identified as Dangelo M. Burgess, 31, took her phone and used another vehicle to block her car in a driveway, preventing her from leaving. The victim said the suspect damaged her front and driver-side windows with rocks then pulled her out of the car and began punching her.

The victim reported to police that Burgess then dragged her into a home where he raped her multiple times on Saturday and Sunday. The victim also reported being choked to the point of light-headedness.

The victim also told police that the suspect took her car keys. Police say the victim’s right hand was broken and they saw multiple bruises on her arms and neck.

Police noted that the victim and the suspect have known each other for over a year, at least.

Burgess was arrested and booked at the Ouachita Correctional Center on multiple rape charges, multiple battery charges, false imprisonment, and simple criminal damage to property.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northeast Louisiana man killed in Kansas crash
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Body recovered after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain
Missing man’s body recovered and identified after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain near Mandeville
Rap mogul Master P announced the death of his 29-year-old daughter Tytyana in an emotional...
Rap mogul Master P announces daughter’s death on Instagram

Latest News

generic shreveport police
Authorities: 19-year-old from Calcasieu one of two to escape from St. Martinville youth facility
State legislature proposes establishing New Orleans rock ‘n’ roll museum
The plane crashed near Dacus Lake
1 dead in plane crash near Dacus Lake
Take a train ride at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo!
Zoo Buddy: Take a train ride!