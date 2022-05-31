Monroe man accused of raping woman multiple times over the weekend

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man is accused of raping a woman multiple times over the weekend, inflicting serious injuries on the victim in the process.

According to an arrest report, an officer with the Monroe Police Department made contact with the victim on Monday, May 30, 2022.

The victim told police that the attacks started on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in the 4100 block of Gaston Street.

The victim said the suspect, identified as Dangelo M. Burgess, 31, took her phone and used another vehicle to block her car in a driveway, preventing her from leaving. The victim said the suspect damaged her front and driver-side windows with rocks then pulled her out of the car and began punching her.

The victim reported to police that Burgess then dragged her into a home where he raped her multiple times on Saturday and Sunday. The victim also reported being choked to the point of light-headedness.

The victim also told police that the suspect took her car keys. Police say the victim’s right hand was broken and they saw multiple bruises on her arms and neck.

Police noted that the victim and the suspect have known each other for over a year, at least.

Burgess was arrested and booked at the Ouachita Correctional Center on multiple rape charges, multiple battery charges, false imprisonment, and simple criminal damage to property.

