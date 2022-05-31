Advertisement

LDWF license changes take effect June 1

Fishing
Fishing(Source: KSLA News 12)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is implementing a new fee structure for hunting and fishing licenses starting Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

One change that some seem to like is a license will now be valid for 365 days from the date of purchase instead of a July 1 - June 30 timeframe.

However, a change that many people aren’t happy about involves lifetime licenses. Officials said the resident lifetime fishing only ($300) and resident lifetime hunting only ($300) licenses will no longer be available. The new licenses will now cost $500 but will be a combo license for both hunting and fishing, officials added.

LDWF explained those who already have a lifetime fishing license will keep all of their privileges and gain the gear privileges associated with the recreational freshwater license and the recreational saltwater license but the license will not be converted into a hunting/fishing combo license. Those who have a resident lifetime hunting license will also keep their existing privileges but it won’t be converted into a hunting/fishing combo license, according to officials.

CLICK HERE for more.

