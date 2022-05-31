Hessmer man arrested for 310 counts of distribution of child pornography

(KALB) - A Hessmer man has been arrested for 310 counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles, with victims under the age of 13.

In the fall of 2021, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Office of the Attorney General, Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce (I.C.A.C.) of alleged criminal sexual conduct that was believed to have occurred in the Hessmer area.

APSO identified Joshua Eugene Reeves, 36, of Hessmer, as the suspect.

Following a search warrant of his residence on October 5, Reeves was arrested for seven felony counts of child pornography.

But APSO later learned of additional evidence located in Rapides Parish. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives found sufficient probable cause that supported the added allegations against Reeves in Rapides Parish. RPSO obtained warrants for Reeves’ arrest in reference to 310 counts distribution of pornography involving juveniles - victim under the age of 13.

On May 27, 2022, RPSO learned that Reeves was in Orlando, Florida. He was arrested with the assistance of the Osceola County Florida Sheriff’s Office. Reeves is currently being detained without bond at the corrections center awaiting extradition proceedings back to Rapides Parish.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and if anyone has any information related to this case, they are asked to contact Detective Stephen Phillips or Detective Curtis Gunter, RPSO Digital Forensics/Cyber Crimes Unit at (318) 473-6727.

