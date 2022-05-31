Girl Scouts release official makeup collection

Advertisement

The Girl Scouts have partnered with beauty brand HipDot to release its first makeup collection...
The Girl Scouts have partnered with beauty brand HipDot to release its first makeup collection ever.(Girl Scouts / HipDot)
By CNN
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT
(CNN) – Some of America’s favorite cookies now have their very own makeup line.

The Girl Scouts partnered with beauty brand HipDot for the limited edition HipDot x Girl Scouts makeup collection.

The collection features two scented eye shadow palettes and three lipsticks.

You can also get the collector’s kit, which includes the whole line plus two custom-designed eye shadow brushes.

According to the Girl Scouts website, the creators took every shade and type of skin into consideration. They also say the makeup line is cruelty-free and vegan.

The Girl Scouts says this is its first makeup collaboration ever.

