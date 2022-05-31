Fetus found at wastewater treatment plant in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (KNOE) - A fetus was found at a wastewater treatment plant in Natchez on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

According to Adams County Coroner James Lee, when he arrived at a plant on River Terminal Road, a fetus was lying in sewage water.

It was estimated to be at about 16 weeks of development, which is in the second trimester and about six or so weeks before the fetus is generally considered viable.

Lee says the fetus has been sent to a lab in Jackson for DNA analysis and disposal.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.