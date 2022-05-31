Advertisement

Feed Your Soul: The Corner Coffeehouse

207 Blanchard St Ste 1, West Monroe
The Corner Coffeehouse in West Monroe has been brewing for years providing many people with a great cup of coffee.
By Charles Burkett
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Corner Coffeehouse in West Monroe has been brewing coffee for years. Originally opened in 2005 and then bought by Pam and Jerry Hendrixson. “We’ve had it for 11 years it was here six years prior to us buying it 17, 18 years is how long the corner coffee house has been here,” said Hendrixson.

Pam and Jerry were customers for years before getting the opportunity to purchase it. “Been in catering and baking cakes and that kind of thing. And so we just decided that it was for sale, we decided to buy it, “ said Hendrixson.

Her catering skills from the years before played a large part in the business. With breakfast items like scones, muffins, and sweet rolls on hand, she has a variety of options. Plus, they offer great small lunch options, with items like chicken salad sandwiches and others on homemade croissants or fresh bread. You can also have it with spicy cajun crackers as well.

The space is great to come, sit and have coffee with conversation. One of the workers, Sarah Juneau, loves working there with the sounds of conversations happening throughout the coffee house.

“I love the sound of the chatter the people in here talking, you know, especially in the morning times, like when I worked morning shifts. I mean, it’s just like packed full in here and you could just hear all the chatter,” said Juneau.

They also offer daily flavors that are half price during happy hours.

“Great hangout place for a lot of people,” said Hendrixson.

So, head over to The Corner Coffeehouse, get some coffee and a treat with a friend, and feed your soul.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal shooting that happened at a Memorial Day event in Taft, Okla., on Sunday,...
Agency: 1 dead, 7 injured in Oklahoma festival shooting
Northeast Louisiana man killed in Kansas crash
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Rap mogul Master P announced the death of his 29-year-old daughter Tytyana in an emotional...
Rap mogul Master P announces daughter’s death on Instagram

Latest News

The Corner Coffeehouse in West Monroe has been brewing for years providing many people with a...
Feed Your Soul: The Corner Coffeehouse
Body recovered after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain
Missing man’s body recovered and identified after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain near Mandeville
ocs camp
ocs camp
Steele Netterville’s late game heroics in the C-USA championship game against UTSA lifts the...
tech is in