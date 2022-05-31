Feed Your Soul: The Corner Coffeehouse

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Corner Coffeehouse in West Monroe has been brewing coffee for years. Originally opened in 2005 and then bought by Pam and Jerry Hendrixson. “We’ve had it for 11 years it was here six years prior to us buying it 17, 18 years is how long the corner coffee house has been here,” said Hendrixson.

Pam and Jerry were customers for years before getting the opportunity to purchase it. “Been in catering and baking cakes and that kind of thing. And so we just decided that it was for sale, we decided to buy it, “ said Hendrixson.

Her catering skills from the years before played a large part in the business. With breakfast items like scones, muffins, and sweet rolls on hand, she has a variety of options. Plus, they offer great small lunch options, with items like chicken salad sandwiches and others on homemade croissants or fresh bread. You can also have it with spicy cajun crackers as well.

The space is great to come, sit and have coffee with conversation. One of the workers, Sarah Juneau, loves working there with the sounds of conversations happening throughout the coffee house.

“I love the sound of the chatter the people in here talking, you know, especially in the morning times, like when I worked morning shifts. I mean, it’s just like packed full in here and you could just hear all the chatter,” said Juneau.

They also offer daily flavors that are half price during happy hours.

“Great hangout place for a lot of people,” said Hendrixson.

So, head over to The Corner Coffeehouse, get some coffee and a treat with a friend, and feed your soul.

