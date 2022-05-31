Advertisement

Diamond Dogs host watch party for regional selection after clinching a spot in the NCAA tournament

Tech wins their first C-USA title in program history
By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Steele Netterville’s late game heroics in the C-USA championship game against UTSA lifts the Bulldogs to their first conference title in 35 years. The next day, they were back in Ruston hosting a public watch party to see where they will be headed to play in the regionals. Tech will play in the Austin regional and take on Dallas Baptist in game one.

