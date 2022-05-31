CPSO offering summer firearm camp for youth

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is offering several camps for kids this summer, including a Youth Firearms Education Camp for children ages 10-13.

Participants will learn firearms safety education, along with the target shooting of a 22-caliber rifle. Campers will also learn internet safety, first aid and survival skills.

The one-day camps are available from July 11-13 at the Sheriff’s Regional Training Academy. Each camp will begin at 8 a.m. and run until 4 p.m. Attendance is free and transportation is available if needed.

For the application form, click here. All applications should be mailed to the Training Academy at 15639 Highway One South, Shreveport, 71115.

